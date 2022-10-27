Play’n GO introduces its brand new slot Count Jokula

The game’s story ventures into the castle of Count Jokula where the player is left to question whether its mind is playing tricks on you, or if something spooky lurks in the shadows.

Press release.- Play’n GO steps into the home of the latest Joker to join the pack in their new spooky title, Count Jokula. Count Jokula is the latest instalment in its expansive Joker series.

Count Jokula is a classic slot that boasts two unique features to propagate engaging gameplay fit for a wide range of players. The game’s objective is simple. Match three symbols to reveal a trick or maybe even a treat.

The Shapeshifter feature is a twist on classic slot mechanics. Symbols are transformed into bat-themed Wilds on non-winning spins to aid in creating winning paylines.

The game’s Re-Spin mechanic also awards the player up to seven Re-Spins, increasing the Multiplier with every Re-Spin. If a player achieves a winning combination with Count Jokula present in the middle of the reels – the Re-Spins of Evil are triggered, upping suspense and potential victory!

Count Jokula is set to be another standout chapter in the Play’n GO Joker series as well as a Halloween hit, following on from this year’s Valentine’s Day-themed title, Love Joker.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “We listen to our fans, and Play’n GO aims to tailor the gaming experience to what the current climate asks of us. With Halloween right around the corner, it was only right to commemorate our Joker series with its first horror title.”

And she added: “There’s lots to love about the game – from the vintage-inspired aesthetic and the character design, so much Count Jokula. The simple layout paired with the Re-Spin feature is truly something special.”