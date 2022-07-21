Play’n GO introduces the new slot Cash of Command

This is the first title to focus on a light-hearted take on the sea warfare theme.

Presse release.- Play’n GO take to the high seas in their latest release, Cash of Command. Players must lead their fleet into battle with their admirals by their side in an endeavour to outsmart foes and claim victory, being sure not to enter enemy waters.

Play’n GO’s first title to focus on a light-hearted take on the sea warfare theme, Cash of Command features a rich narrative, dynamic characters and innovative features.

Renowned for its focus on characters and narrative, this game is no different when it comes to watching the story unfold with every spin. Commanders sit to the side of the reels and appear once a specific number of symbols have been collected through winning clusters until finally battling with the ‘Baron Fusco’.

Each character provides a new way to help players reach their maximum potential whether that’s adding Wilds to the grid or transforming symbols. Rather than simply cascading, battleships at the bottoms of the grid are animated and blast symbols on the grid to remove them from the grid which cleverly complements the theme.

A classic grid slot with cascading symbols that is by no means typical as Play’n GO has pushed innovations to the next level with features that meet the narrative in this dynamic title.

Head of Games and Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said.‘Everything from the way the features play out on the grid to the visuals in the game, Cash of Command is a shining example of why Play’n GO games stand out in the industry.

And she added: ‘Our commitment to entertainment is in every ounce of what we create and that’s evident more than ever in this in this creative grid slot.’