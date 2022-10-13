Play’n GO introduces the new slot Boat Bonanza

With fun, simple visuals, Boat Bonanza is the first fishing title in Play’n GO’s collection.

Press relesae.- Play’n GO readies their vessel for an all-new fishing spectacle, Boat Bonanza.

This fishing online slot sees players navigate choppy waters and have their fishing skills tested as they cast their hook and bait in the hope of netting the biggest catch.

Boat Bonanza is a classic online slot kitted out with exciting features that steer the player into unchartered waters. If a player achieves three Scatters, Free Spins are introduced – ramping up the fishing action.

During the Free Spins, Collector Boats are randomly highlighted above where Instant Prizes lie in wait – they’ll be reeled to the surface for players to seize. If two boats land on the same reel when highlighted, this will trigger the Mega Catch feature where the net is cast across the entire grid to reel in every prize in that round.

In the Mega Catch feature which is triggered by having both boats highlighted above the same reel, all Instant Prizes on the reels are collected and added to the player’s catch. If the player happens to fish themselves a Golden Lobster, they can multiply their total bet by x1000!

With fun, simple visuals, Boat Bonanza is the first fishing title in Play’n GO’s collection.

Head of games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “We know fishing titles are cornerstones of the online slot world. So, with Boat Bonanza, we decided to combine everything we love about fishing slots and mould them into one bespoke title.”

“There’s so much to love about Boat Bonanza. Everything in this game is built with the player’s experience in mind.”