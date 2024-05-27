Play’n GO crowned Game Studio of the Year for second consecutive year at CasinoBeats Malta Awards

These awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Play’n GO.

Swedish-founded gaming giant delivers dominant performance at annual awards ceremony by also collecting Best Music/Soundtrack Award for Hugo Legacy.

Press release.- Play’n GO was crowned Game Studio of the Year at the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards in Valletta, Malta for the second consecutive year, one of two awards won by the company on the night.

The Game Studio of the Year award is a testament to Play’n GO’s outstanding 2023 performance, which saw the studio release more than 50 premium titles, increase its market share globally, and continue its rapid growth in the US by the award of new state licences and operator partnerships.

Hugo Legacy also picked up a gong for its unique soundtrack, performed live by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra in Prague, and is a further testament to the fine attention to detail and boundless effort that goes into game development at Play’n GO.

The company posted both its most successful month in its near 20-year history, and its record number of rounds played in a single day in late Q4 of 2023, and these awards are a testament to the consistent excellence displayed by the legendary game studio.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder, of Play’n GO, said: “We’re honoured to be on the receiving end of these awards, and it is particularly pleasing to receive Game Studio of the Year for the second year running.

“Seeing Hugo Legacy’s unique soundtrack acclaimed in this way is also very special. It is a testament to our firmly held belief that every detail matters when it comes to game design and entertaining our players, from the stories we tell to the audio we build into our games. We want to push the boundaries of what’s possible in entertainment, and the Hugo Legacy soundtrack is a perfect example of our commitment to that mission.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Play’n GO, and this is an encouragement for all of us to double down and make 2024 an even better year for the company. We’ll be back for the three-peat next year!”