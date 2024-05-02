Play’n GO breaks new ground with entrance into third Argentinian province

Play’n GO’s games are already available in the autonomous city of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires Province within Argentina’s federal system.

Swedish gaming giants’ games are now available in the province of Córdoba’s newly regulated market.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced its expansion into yet another new regulated market, as the Swedish gaming giant has agreed on a partnership with Betsson in the province of Córdoba, Argentina.

Argentina is currently in the process of regulation for online gaming purposes on a province-by-province basis, and the partnership with Betsson sees Play’n GO enter yet another regulated market, keeping up the momentum from 2023 that saw the company expand its global reach.

This announcement sees Betsson’s players in Córdoba gain access to Play’n GO’s entire catalogue of games, including classics such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Moon Princess.

This announcement is a signal of intent from Play’n GO, who reiterate their commitment to be present in every regulated market in the world.

Michele Stefanelli, Sales Leader, LatAm and Southern Europe, Play’n GO said: “Our first foray into a new region is always exciting for us, and we’re looking forward to a successful partnership with Betsson in Córdoba. Players around the world, and especially in the LatAm region, have already shown their fondness for our content, and we’re quietly confident that this new region will be no different. We are on record with our commitment to a safe, regulated industry, and we’re very pleased to see that approach rolled out globally by lawmakers and operators alike.”

Maximiliano Bellio, managing director of Betsson Argentina, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Play’n GO to the Betsson family here in the Córdoba region, and we look forward to many years of success together. Like Play’n GO, Betsson is committed to a sustainable industry model, so this partnership makes perfect sense for both parties. We’re sure our players will be as excited as we are once they start playing these games that have proven so popular around the world, so let’s get started.”

Play’n GO’s games are already available in the autonomous city of Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires Province within Argentina’s federal system.