Play’n GO invites players to discover its latest release: Kingdom Below

Play’n GO’s newest slot adventure is set in the blistering heart of Hell.

Press release.- Play’n GO dares players to brave the inferno and uncover untold treasures in its newest slot adventure, Kingdom Below. Set in the blistering heart of Hell, Kingdom Below challenges players to join Ignis, the fearsome ruler of the underworld, in a quest for mystery prizes and hidden treasures. “In this treacherous 5×4 grid slot, the line between danger and reward blurs, offering thrill-seekers a chance to face the flames and emerge victorious with the spoils of the inferno,” explained the company.

The Kingdom Below is a domain where every spin inches players closer to untold riches – or closer to the searing grasp of defeat. With the mischievous Beast, Ignis’ loyal companion, overseeing every reel, players will find themselves battling to navigate Hell’s fiery challenges.

The Beast, loyal to Ignis, swoops down to snatch up Grab Symbols from the reels, adding their value to your winnings. With a swift flick of his tail, he may even collect additional rewards from Below, ensuring your stake in the underworld’s riches grows ever larger. With bonus features such as the Slide n Grab, and the Free Spins with its accompanying Pick a Fire bonus, which enhances each spin with special effects like multipliers, players are sure to embrace the heat of this devilish kingdom.

Fans of dark, thrilling adventures like Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity (2024), and those who’ve enjoyed titles steeped in myth and legend such as the Rise of Olympus series, will find Kingdom Below a captivating experience.

The game’s richly detailed world and challenging mechanics are reminiscent of other Play’n GO titles that push the boundaries of storytelling in igaming, making it a must-play for slot players.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “Kingdom Below is a fiery addition to our lineup, blending intense gameplay with a captivating narrative. The Beast is a character that players won’t soon forget, and we’re excited for everyone to experience the thrill and danger that comes with venturing into the depths of this fiery domain.”

With its unique blend of features and immersive storytelling, “Kingdom Below is set to enthral players who are bold enough to face the heat,” according to the company.

