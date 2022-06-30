Play’n GO adds a new musical slot: NSYNC Pop

Set in an unusual 2,3,4,3,2 grid layout in the base game, this slot cleverly combines nostalgic aesthetics with contemporary features.

Press release.- Play’n GO welcomes *NSYNC into its music hall of fame with its latest music collaboration title, *NSYNC.

This is a game designed for fans of the ’90s. Justin, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris are some of the stars taking the stage now.

Fans of the ‘90s get your frosted tips and baggy cargos at the ready as *NSYNC are back to perform once again. Join Justin, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris onstage in this musical number.

With rock bands like Twisted Sister, KISS, Alice Cooper and many more in their repertoire, Play’n GO have shifted their focus to pop in this dynamic title. Set in an unusual 2,3,4,3,2 grid layout in the base game, this slot cleverly combines nostalgic aesthetics with contemporary features.

The action takes place in the Free Spins feature with the objective of expanding the reels, which only happens in the Encore Spin feature. Pop Symbols appear on the top and the bottom of the reels, and with every ‘Pop’ a Mystery symbol is revealed. The aim is to clear the grid in the Free Spins feature of all the Pop symbols to take the player to the Encore Spin feature.

Members of the band appear on the reels and are united as they act as the Wild symbol which fans of the band will be pleased to see.

The physical ‘popping’ of the animations combined with *NSYNC’s iconic Pop song in the background shows innovation in the way Play’n GO collaborates to ensure all aspects of the game complement each other.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano, said: ‘We’re dedicated to making sure that our portfolio has something for everyone and as our Music IP titles continue to hit the right notes with our players, we’re excited to keep expanding. Who knows, maybe they’ll be another ‘80s star to join Twisted Sister very soon… Watch this space.’