Player’s website already offers EGT Digital’s best selling games

EGT Digital broadens its presence in Romania through a strategic alliance with Player.ro, offering players access to popular titles like Bell Link and High Cash for an enhanced gaming experience.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s gaming content is live on one more online casino in Romania: Player.ro. Now its visitors can try their luck with the titles from the well-known Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, commented: “We highly appreciate our partnership with Player as it provides us with one more opportunity to establish ourselves as a leading provider of igaming products in Romania.

“I believe that our games will contribute to making their website even more popular among local players, and I think that the excellent results shown so far prove it.”

Daniela Lupica, CEO of Player, also gave a positive evaluation of the collaboration with the Bulgarian provider: “Since it is important for us to always offer to our customers content tailored to their tastes and preferences, we did not hesitate to integrate EGT Digital‘s games. From the very beginning, they ranked among the favourites of visitors to our site. We look forward to the company’s next proposals.”