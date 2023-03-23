Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino live venue renamed Bakkt Theater

The Las Vegas Strip was previously named Zappos Theater.

US.- The new live entertainment venue at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has debuted under its new name, Bakkt Theater. The Las Vegas Strip venue, previously Zappos Theater, has undergone a multimillion-dollar revamp, including new artist dressing rooms and amenities.

Bakkt Theater will play its first show Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency today (March 24). It comes after a deal between Caesars Entertainment and Bakkt Holdings to allow Caesars Rewards members to redeem their Rewards Credits through Bakkt Crypto Rewards, pending regulatory approval.

Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment, said: “As we begin this new chapter as Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, we remain committed to creating an unforgettable live entertainment environment for our guests along with the best experience we can provide the artists who grace our stage.

“With world-class talent and unrivaled guest moments in mind, we look forward to building upon the venue’s incredible legacy with our new brand partner and the exciting renovations that are underway.”

Mark Elliot, chief sales & marketing officer at Bakkt, added: “We’re excited for the unveiling of this physical representation of our relationship with Caesars in Las Vegas later this month. The Bakkt Theater is one of the many ways our brand will be visible to Caesars customers as we work together to offer new cryptocurrency options, and we are proud that the Bakkt name will be attached to a premier live entertainment destination for millions of fans moving forward.”

DraftKings opens new office in Las Vegas

DraftKings opened a new office in Southwest Las Vegas. The 90,000-square-foot technology hub is located at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group’s 40-acre workplace, and will house more than 1,000 employees. Located 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid International Airport, the Las Vegas location will be DraftKings’ second-largest office in the US.

The office designed by IA Interior Architects comprises more than 130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by multimedia walls customised in a stadium seating arrangement. It has a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, a casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green, private and public outdoor spaces, and mothers’ rooms.