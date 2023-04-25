Pipol introduces MIA at SAGSE LatAm 2023

Pipol showcased MIA, the only ISO270001-certified AI tool that audits, attributes and optimises communication campaigns in real-time, at SAGSE LatAm 2023.

Press release.- Between April 19 and 20, SAGSE LatAm, the most relevant gambling industry event in Latin America, took place. It was a meeting where the most important players in the industry gathered with the aim of networking and showcasing their products and services.

Pipol, one of the event’s sponsors, participated in a conference titled “How to control and maximise 100 per cent of media investment in real-time, using MIA,” given by Diego Fernández, AdTech director.

Fernández stated that the conference was well-received, saying, “We were able to show the impressive growth that the digital betting, casino, and lottery sectors are experiencing worldwide, particularly in Latin America, with sports events being those in which brands invest the most in advertising campaigns.”

He added, “In this context, what stands out is that over 70 per cent of offline advertising is not measured or audited, while the measurement is limited in the digital realm.”

For Fernández, this situation, far from being a problem, represents a huge opportunity for brands that want to efficiently measure, control, and attribute their advertising campaigns.

“For this reason, at Pipol, we created MIA, the only ISO 270001-certified artificial intelligence tool capable of auditing, attributing, and optimising communication campaigns in real-time, 24×7,” he stated.

This is how conference attendees understood how MIA is capable of auditing and attributing 100 per cent of the activity of gambling companies’ brands in offline and digital media, thus maximising their performance without neglecting competitors’ behaviour.

In summary, SAGSE LatAm represented an important opportunity for Pipol to rub shoulders with the most important industry leaders in gambling. Most importantly, they showcased MIA, their star tool that allows for the optimisation of offline and online media buying in real-time, with digital analysis methodologies. This guarantees business results and follows a single analysis/evaluation model.