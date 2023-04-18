Pipol and MIA present at SAGSE LatAm 2023

Pipol will showcase its flagship tool, MIA, at SAGSE LatAm 2023.

Press release.- From 19 to 20 April, Buenos Aires will host SAGSE, the premier gambling industry trade show in Latin America. At the exhibition, top executives and industry players will meet to build and strengthen relationships while sharing news and showcasing the launch of their latest products and services.

Diego Fernandez, AdTech director of Pipol, Latin America’s leading agency in the gambling industry for more than 20 years, will make a presentation entitled “How to control and maximize 100 per cent of media investment in real-time, using MIA“, on Thursday 20 at 3:10 pm.

Fernandez recently shared some details about his talk. “We will outline the impressive growth of the betting, casino and lottery markets in major countries in Latin America in 2022, with supporting facts and figures, and go over scenario projections for 2023.”

He added: “Pipol has a huge opportunity to accompany the players arriving in the region, especially since roughly 70 per cent of advertising campaigns are not measured or audited. Along those lines, we will show how MIA, our flagship tool based on Artificial Intelligence, is the perfect solution for companies in the sector that want to maximize their investment in advertising campaigns, creating a positive impact on business results”.