PIN-UP Global bans the use of the trademark in a number of countries

PIN-UP Global’s international igaming ecosystem has updated the list of countries where the brand and its products are banned from use.

Press release.- Given the political, economic and reputational risks, PIN-UP Global has announced it will focus its business activities on the most favourable regulated markets for further expansion.

Thus PIN-UP bans the use of its trademark and software products in the following countries: Aruba, Bonaire, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, Ecuador, Guyana, Panama, Nicaragua, China, Kuwait, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Algeria, Angola, Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Russia, Sudan, North Korea, Turkey, Albania, Papua New Guinea. The decision was made taking into account legal restrictions as well as the Company’s Risk Management Policy.

Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global, said: “Compliance of products with responsible gaming principles, regulatory requirements and local partner regulations is critical to PIN-UP. Our goal is to follow a sustainable growth strategy to ensure the stability and development of our business.”

PIN-UP Global will focus on business growth with a dedication to technologies, B2B solutions, investments as well as innovation in product development for igaming. The strategic plans also include restructuring processes, licensing the B2B business field and certifying its own products in the EU market. This will enable the company to strengthen its position in the international arena and investment-attractive regions by expanding partnership contracts with licensed gambling companies.