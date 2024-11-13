PIN-UP Global named “Best Workplace” at SiGMA Europe Awards

PIN-UP took the BEST WORKPLACE statuette thanks to its employee support programs.

PIN-UP Global was recognised as “Best Workplace” at the SiGMA Europe B2B Awards.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global has won the “Best Workplace” award at the SiGMA Europe B2B Awards which took place on November 11, within the framework of the SiGMA Europe conference in Malta. The award confirms PIN-UP Global’s status as the best employer in the igaming industry for the second year in a row.

The SiGMA Awards annually honours outstanding leaders in the igaming industry, recognising their achievements in innovation, team development and corporate culture. PIN-UP took the BEST WORKPLACE statuette thanks to its employee support programs, HR process automation, team development and motivation systems.

Oksana Izmailova, CHRO PIN-UP Global, said: “Receiving another BEST WORKPLACE 2024 award from SIGMA confirms that we are moving in the right direction, creating new trends and providing growth opportunities for true professionals. We at PIN-UP Global believe that only with the support and development of a team can a market leader reach true heights and set standards in the industry.”

PIN-UP Global regularly conducts employee satisfaction surveys and pays special attention to the development of all team members. 60 per cent of PIN-UP managers are promoted internally, and more than 20 per cent of all new specialists start working for the holding company on the recommendation of current PIN-UP employees.

As a reminder, PIN-UP Global was awarded Workplace Of The Year at the SIGMA Balkans & CIS conference in Cyprus in 2023.

PIN-UP Global is an international holding company specialising in the development and implementation of advanced technologies, B2B solutions and innovative products for the igaming industry. PIN-UP Global is represented in seven countries: Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru, and Malta. At the same time, the holding continues to grow rapidly: over the last year the team has grown by 1500 people and today PIN-UP employs 3600 professionals.