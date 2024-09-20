PIN-UP Global invites visitors to the SBC Summit 2024 to discover new partnership opportunities

During the event, the holding will present its mascot for the first time - the robot Ev.

PIN-UP Global will participate in the SBC Summit, which will be held on September 24-26 in Lisbon.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global invites guests from the SBC Summit to visit stand number С350 to engage with the holding team. This is a perfect opportunity to discuss important issues in the igaming market, share valuable insights, and make new connections.

The PIN-UP Global X PIN-UP Partners’ huge stand with 468 sqm will be divided into specific sectors corresponding to different areas of business – technologies, payment systems, products, recruitment, and others. Comfortable zones will be equipped with everything necessary for communication with the team.

Also, the holding will present its mascot for the first time – the robot Ev, whose name comes from the word “evolution”. Ev is the embodiment of continuous development, adaptation, and striving for perfection, the mascot reflects the technological nature and connection with the world of PIN-UP Global. Every visitor to the summit will be able to meet Ev personally, take part in quests and mini-games, and receive special prizes.

The holding team of more than 50 specialists is open to discussions with representatives of companies with diverse traffic volumes, gaming and payment providers, as well as developers of cutting-edge services, and other industry stakeholders. Additionally, the event offers individuals interested in joining the PIN-UP team the chance to interact with the HR team and learn about available positions.



PIN-UP Global – is an international igaming holding specialising in the development and implementation of advanced technologies, B2B solutions, and innovative products for the igaming industry. PIN-UP Global is represented in seven countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru, and Malta) and has a team of more than 20 nationalities.

