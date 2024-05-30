Peter Steiner to step down at Zeal 

Steiner has been on the board for 12 years.

Germany.- Zeal Network has announced that Peter Steiner will step down from his position as chairman of the Supervisory Board at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting. The independent auditor has been on the board for 12 years, having joined as chairman of the Audit Committee in 2013.

Steiner became chairman of the Supervisory Board in 2017. He also chaired the Supervisory Board of Zeal acquisition Lotto24 AG in 2019. Steiner also chairs the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG in Vienna and the Audit Committee of Clariant AG in Basel.

The announcement comes after the board member Frank Strauß died last week. Zeal said the board’s Executive Committee has begun a selection process to find interim members as well as suitable candidates to succeed both members.

Earlier this month, Zeal Network reported revenue of €36.1m for the first quarter, a rise of 35.2 per cent year-on-year. Zeal attributed the growth to its core lottery business in Germany and the launch of its online games division in June 2023.

Revenue from the German business increased by 36.6 per cent to €34.7m, with lottery revenue up 28.5 per cent at €32m. The German online games business contributed €2.2m. Zeal said revenue here is expected to continue to grow after it gained a licence to publish 64 more online games.