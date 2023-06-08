Peter Norman named chairman of Sweden’s ATG

Norman replaces Bo Netz, who spent 12 years on the board.

Sweden.- The former horse racing betting monopoly Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp (ATG) has announced that Peter Norman has been named as its new chairman. He replaces Bo Netz who spent 12 years on the board, the last five as chairman. Netz has now left the board.

Norman has served as Sweden’s minister for financial markets, as chief executive of the Seventh AP Fund and as director of the Riksbank. He is currently the chairman of the board at Oscar Properties Holding and the Royal Academy of Music and is a member of Nasdaq Stockholm.

ATG has also announced the election of two new members of its governing board. Eva Listi from the Ministry of Finance and Marie Osberg, a board member at Almi and Collector Bank, replace Agneta Gille and Birgitta Losman.

Norman said: “ATG continues the work of securing the long-term development of the sport of trotting and galloping by offering betting in a responsible manner. I look forward to working with the others on the board and management with the company’s future development.”

Netz said: “It has been a great pleasure and an honour to work with ATG during a period of major changes in the Swedish gaming market. ATG stands strong today and is the largest and most profitable gambling company in Sweden’s commercial licensed market. I wish ATG under Peter Norman’s leadership all the best in the future.”

ATG 2022 results

ATG’s full-year revenue for 2022 came in at SEK6.04bn, down by 1.2 per cent year-on-year. It comprised SEK5.22bn in net gaming revenue (down 0.6 per cent), SEK234m in agency income and SEK584bn in other income.

Of ATG’s gaming revenue, SEK4.94bn came from Swedish operations and SEK283m from Denmark. Revenue from betting on horse racing totalled SEK4.04bn, sports betting SEK650m and online casino SEK530m.CEO Hasse Lord Skarplöth said the results were strong, especially in sports betting and casino, considering the challenging economic situation.