Pennsylvania regulator levies over $280,000 in fines

BetMGM has been fined $260,905 for allowing access to a self-excluded player on over 150 occasions.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved three consent agreements presented by its Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC). These resulted in fines totalling $282,205. The largest was $260,905 against BetMGM for 152 instances in which a player on the Interactive Self-Exclusion List gambled on its platform.

The board also approved OEC recommendations to fine Rush Street Gaming $13,800 for failure to file a Principal Licence renewal application for its chief financial officer, and Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, operator of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, $7,500 for using revoked software on 11 slot machines.

The board also placed or denied the removal of four people from its casino Involuntary Exclusion list for leaving minors unattended while gambling in a Pennsylvania casino. Some 1,280 people have been placed on the Casino Involuntary Exclusion List and 62 persons on the iGaming Involuntary Exclusion List since they were created.

The Gaming Control Board’s next meeting is scheduled for February 26 in the Public Hearing Room at the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported that combined gaming revenue reached a record high in 2024, crossing the $6bn mark for the first time. Revenue was $6.1bn, up by 7.73 per cent from 2023.

The growth was driven by an increase of over 25 per cent in igaming revenue to $2.2bn. Other sources of revenue are slot machines, table games, sports wagering, video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy contests. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, retail slots revenue decreased by 0.66 per cent year-on-year to $2.44bn while table games revenue decreased by 3.5 per cent to $937m.