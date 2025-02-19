EGT Digital to attend SiGMA Eurasia for the second year in a row

The Bulgarian provider will present its rich gaming world, including more than 120 popular casino titles on different themes.

Press release.- SIGMA Eurasia 2025 is the next highly anticipated event where EGT Digital will showcase its innovative products. The exhibition will take place on 24 and 25 February in Dubai.

For the second consecutive year, the Bulgarian provider will present its rich gaming world, including more than 120 popular casino titles on different themes. Among the main highlights in the slot display will be the upcoming cascade game Pyramid Riddles Cleopatra JUMBOWAYS. The Egyptian queen will invite players to embark on an exciting journey, full of bonuses and nice surprises, and the epic Respin feature will boost potential payouts, adding even more thrill to the gaming experience.

The top-performing jackpot solutions Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as the company’s well-known instant offerings will complement the selection of games for the show.

The visitors will also have the opportunity to become familiar with the extremely flexible EGT Digital’s igaming platform X-Nave and its 4 main modules: Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. Each of them can function as part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they can be integrated with developments of third-party providers.

The Sport Product will introduce a lot of new functionalities, aiming to further enrich the gaming journey. Among them will be the Dynamic Live Delay feature, enabling operators to provide players with a very fast betting experience. EGT Digital’s Feed Aggregator is another novelty, that allows users to configure their data provider sources in order to always get the best deals for themselves and their clients.

The operators will also be able to learn more about the Big Tournament Lobby Page – a special view for leagues, giving operators multiple tools to create tournaments perfectly fitting their customers’ requirements.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator, covering over 13,000 titles from more than 130 providers, will present features like the Buy Bonus, Hot and Cold games category, offering live RTP insights, as well as a number of functionalities for content personalisation like the Recommendation Engine and Casino as Widget.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will also be on display to show its upgraded Campaigns module, which now is enriched with more configuration options. New games and new types of bonuses will be also available. The Gamification and loyalty and Player Journey modules will showcase their redesign, providing a better experience.

The X-Nave’s Payment Gateway will present its rich portfolio of payment methods. In addition, the module will demonstrate its player-focused design, including options like deposit repeat, bonus selection, as well as two-factor authentication for greater security.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “I am very glad that we will take part in SiGMA Eurasia once again. Our successful debut at the exhibition last year is eloquent proof that our innovative products are exactly what the local igaming industry need. We look forward to welcoming our guests to our stand 30D and show them how EGT Digital’s new developments can bring even more success to their business.”