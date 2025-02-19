Pragmatic Play launches Immersive Roulette Deluxe

The new live title offers all standard inside and outside bets.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Immersive Roulette Deluxe, which enhances a player’s favourite with cinematic slow-motion replays of the ball coming to rest in the wheel.

Retaining all the familiar aspects of the iconic table game, “Immersive Roulette Deluxe” harnesses the latest in video technology to capture the outcome of each round in stunning 4K quality.

The new live title offers all standard inside and outside bets, along with a comprehensive selection of special bets and detailed statistics for the last 500 spins.

According to the company, while capturing where the ball lands up close and from unique camera angles, Immersive Roulette Deluxe keeps the gameplay fast and fun. Immersive Roulette Deluxe follows the recent hit game show Fortune Roulette as the latest title in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning live casino portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Immersive Roulette Deluxe from Pragmatic Play preserves the popular features and fast-paced gameplay of roulette while elevating the player experience to include slow-motion replays of the ball landing in the wheel.”