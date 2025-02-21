Pragmatic Play partners with SuperSportBet in South Africa

This collaboration will see the provider integrate its award-winning slots portfolio into SuperSportBet’s online platform.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded the reach of its product offering in South Africa after partnering with SuperSportBet.

The strategic collaboration will see the provider integrate its award-winning slots portfolio into SuperSportBet’s online platform, with the operator’s players gaining access to fan-favourite titles such as Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza.

SuperSportBet, officially launched in January 2024, is owned and operated by the KingMakers Group, a leading African sports betting and digital entertainment group.

Combining Pragmatic Play’s growing collection of premium games and SuperSportBet’s commitment to delivering engaging experiences to players, the partnership reinforces the supplier’s position as a leading multi-channel provider in markets worldwide.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Partnering with SuperSportBet offers an exciting opportunity for Pragmatic Play to deliver unrivalled gaming experiences to more players in South Africa.”

Grant Greeff, managing director at SuperSportBet added: “We are thrilled to integrate Pragmatic Play’s renowned Slots into our portfolio. Its premium content provision will enhance our offering, providing players in South Africa with the very best in igaming entertainment.”