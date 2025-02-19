Sara Mosallaee, Bragg Gaming Group: “We’re delighted to have expanded our operations into Portugal”

Bragg Gaming Group’s regional director for LatAm talked about the company’s expansion plans.

Exclusive interview.- Sara Mosallaee, regional director LatAm at Bragg Gaming Group, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to share the company’s expansion strategy in Europe after launching in Portugal with Estoril Sol Digital.

Bragg Gaming has officially launched in Portugal with Estoril Sol Digital. What does this partnership mean for your company’s expansion strategy in Europe?

We’re delighted to have partnered with a greatly respected operator like Estoril and to have expanded our operations into Portugal. We’re already present with our content in neighbouring Spain and in many other European regulated markets, and this deal allows us to expand that footprint even further.

Can you share some insights into the selection of proprietary and exclusive casino titles now available to Portuguese players? What makes these games stand out in the market?

At all points Bragg is a responsive supplier, in that we collect and use data from players and our operator partners to assess trends among players and respond to them accordingly, delivering high-quality localised titles which players will love. We use cutting-edge mathematical models, and innovative mechanics tailored to resonate with players by our experienced teams.

We’re excited to be able to offer Portuguese operators both our proprietary and exclusive content from Bragg’s in-house studios and partners like GAMOMAT, Bluberi and many others. These titles all come with our Bragg Fuze™ marketing and promotional toolset, which operators can use to engage, retain and cross-sell to players and enhance their playing experience. Fuze includes an AI-powered games recommendation system, bonusing software, flash jackpots and allows players to participate in tournaments, quests and many other player journeys.

Bragg’s in-house studios, including Indigo Magic and Atomic Slot Lab, are now offering content in Portugal. How do these studios contribute to your overall content strategy, and what can players expect from them?

Our overall content strategy, which stems from Bragg’s mission and values, is to be the global leader in igaming by delivering best-in-class content that delights players and sets the industry standard. Each of Bragg’s studios, be it in-house, or Bragg’s third-party partner studios brings something different to the table. In the case of Indigo Magic and Atomic Slot Lab, players can expect highly localised game-changing online casino titles which use the latest math models and great mechanics to deliver a unique experience that players will love. We’ve got some fantastic crash games available, games which are proven to appeal to players not only in Portugal but at a wider global level. We’re offering customisable content, games which can be branded for our specific operator partners, allowing them to dovetail with wider marketing strategies and resonate with their players.

“Our overall content strategy, which stems from Bragg’s mission and values, is to be the global leader in igaming by delivering best-in-class content that delights players and sets the industry standard.” Sara Mosallaee, regional director LatAm at Bragg Gaming Group.

How do you see the Portuguese online gaming market evolving, and what opportunities do you anticipate for further growth and innovation?

As a supplier, we’re primarily known globally for our proprietary and exclusive online casino content. What we’re also delivering in many markets is our turnkey technology solutions, which encompass things like Bragg’s Player Account Management (PAM) solution, the Bragg HUB, our award-winning Fuze™ marketing and promotional toolkit, and our managed, data and operational services. As Portugal evolves as a jurisdiction, we’re expecting to see more interest in these solutions, so we’re working hard to secure turnkey solution-based partnerships with Portuguese operators who are interested in our services. Independent of Portugal, we’re constantly working to evolve our products and content to respond to industry trends, changes in player behaviour and new technologies like AI. Portuguese operators can expect to see these products in the future.

With this launch, Bragg Gaming continues strengthening its presence in Portugal. Can we expect more partnerships in the region? What’s next on the roadmap?

Absolutely, and we’re expecting to add more Portuguese partners in the future. We’re sure that once players and operators see the great content we’re offering through Estoril and the other operators that we are currently live with in this market they will enjoy it. We’re currently in talks with more Portuguese licensed operators, which we expect to go live with later this year. Independent of Portugal, we’re working to expand our European presence both from a content perspective and a technology perspective, and our roadmap includes many more launches and partnerships throughout the year.

Looking ahead, how does this expansion align with Bragg Gaming’s global strategy, and are there other regulated markets where you’re planning to grow your footprint next?

Bragg’s global strategy is to be the supplier of choice for igaming content and technology solutions across regulated markets globally. By expanding our operations into the Portuguese market, we move a step closer to realising that ambition. Our challenge is to deliver not only the content that players and operators alike will love, but also the technology solutions that allow our operator partners to stay one step ahead of the competition. Bragg is a business which specialises in regulated markets, as this allows us to utilise our extensive experience of operating in regulated markets as well as our knowledge of compliance practices in the 30+ jurisdictions we operate in. Portugal for its part is a heavily regulated market, and we’re no stranger to these types of markets, so strengthening our presence there is a natural fit.

“Bragg’s global strategy is to be the supplier of choice for igaming content and technology solutions across regulated markets globally.” Sara Mosallaee, regional director LatAm at Bragg Gaming Group.

At the moment, we’re working hard to grow our footprint in Brazil, where we opened on day one of the regulated market in January. We’ve established our first Brazilian office in Sao Paulo, and our team of local experts are securing new partnerships and growing our business in the region. And there’s no doubt we’re making great progress, we’ve secured partnerships with more than a third of Brazil’s licensed operators, and we’re going to secure almost 50 per cent by the end of the second quarter.

In addition to our focus on LatAm, we’re also focused on the North American market, where we are working to fold in our technology solutions to our great existing content footprint. You can see evidence of this in our recent partnership with Caesars, and there will be more announcements of this sort in the coming months. Independent of those two markets, we’re always looking for new operator partners and to grow our business globally and you can expect more action in this arena over the next 12 months.

