Pennsylvania gaming regulator reschedules hearing for Wind Creek Bethlehem licence renewal

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has rescheduled a hearing to take public comment on the renewal of the Category 2 Slot Machine Operator Licence for Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, Northampton County. It will be held at the Bethlehem City Hall on July 31. A severe storm which knocked out electricity at Bethlehem City Hall forced the cancellation of the previously scheduled hearing on June 26.

Citizens, public officials and community groups can choose to speak or submit written testimony by July 29. The hearing record, along with a report from the director of Hearings and Appeals, will be transmitted to the PGCB. A second public hearing will be held in Harrisburg, where representatives of the casino licensee will offer evidence and oral arguments.

