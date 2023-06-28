Pennsylvania gaming regulator renews licence for Lady Luck Casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has renewed Lady Luck Casino’s Category 3 casino licence.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has renewed Woodlands Fayette’s Category 3 casino licence for Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Fayette County. The renewal received a unanimous vote.

In making the decision, the PGCB determined that Woodlands Fayette had fulfilled the obligations under its previous casino operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

A public input hearing was held on October 26 in the casino’s host municipality, Wharton Township, where personnel of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation since its last licence renewal. The public was permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.

The board also received information from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

A public hearing was held in Harrisburg to permit board members to further question Woodlands Fayette, LLC representatives about remaining issues.

Since its opening in July 2013 through May 2023, Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin has generated $289m in gross revenue from slot machines and table games, resulting in a return to the Commonwealth of approximately $139.9m in tax revenue. It currently operates 600 slot machines and 26 table games.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort employs 1,146 people, including 167 at the casino. It has 320 guest rooms, several dining options, spas, golf and outdoor adventure activities. Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin was recently transferred from Churchill Downs to self-management with the assistance of gaming consultant RRC Gaming Management.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $479.3m in May