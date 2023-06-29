Pennsylvania regulator levies $48,000 in fines

The PGCB also acted on petitions filed by OEC to ban seven adults from casinos

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued fines for regulatory breaches.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved two consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC). The fines totalled $48,000.

Chester Downs and Marina, LLC, operator of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, will pay $35,000 for allowing under 21s to gain access to the gaming floor and gamble. Meanwhile, SportsHub PA. LLC, a licensed fantasy contest operator, has received a fine of $13,000 for a change of control of its licence without board approval.

The PGCB also acted on petitions filed by OEC to ban seven adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a total of nine children unattended in order to engage in gaming. The board said its actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage a hotel or other venues at a casino.

“Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos,” it said.

The board reported that since the start of 2022, it has identified 370 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos. The incidents involved 596 minors.

In November, it launched an awareness campaign on the issue. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by concern over the number of minors being left in vehicles in casino parking lots or in hotel rooms.

