Penn Entertainment to break ground for Hollywood Casino Joliet relocation

US.- Penn Entertainment has announced that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Hollywood Casino-Joliet tomorrow (December 13). The new land-based casino will replace the company’s riverboat casino. The company has invited members of the Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois General Assembly, the Mayor of Joliet and the City Council,and other local stakeholders to the event.

The existing Hollywood Casino Joliet will maintain its normal operations while the new land-based facility is constructed, which is expected to take approximately 24 months. The $185m regional destination will anchor RockRun Collection, a new commercial and residential development, located adjacent to the Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 interchange in Joliet.

The new venue will feature approximately 850 slots and 44 live table games, including a baccarat room, a retail sportsbook, high-quality bars and restaurants, an approximately 10,000-square-foot event center with meeting areas, and approximately 1,330 parking spaces.

The company expects to create 450 construction jobs and 515 permanent jobs at the new facility, growing Penn’s current team in Joliet by 150 team members.

Jay Snowden, CEO and president of Penn Entertainment, said: “We are very excited to be moving forward with construction on a new, state-of-the-art Hollywood Casino Joliet in an ideal location. Our close proximity to two interstates and surrounding mixed-use development will offer our modern facility with exceptional visibility and accessibility in the highly attractive Chicagoland market.”

Mike Thoma, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, added: “From our day-one team members to the hundreds of individuals that will be joining us in the months ahead, this is an incredibly exciting milestone for all of us with the property and local community. We can’t wait to provide our guests with an even greater customer experience at the future Hollywood Casino Joliet.”

In February, the Joliet City Council approved plans allowing for the development of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet at Rock Run Crossings. Penn announced in October that it intended to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, to new land-based facilities.