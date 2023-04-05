Paysafe names Nicole Carroll as first chief strategy and innovation officer

Carroll will develop Paysafe’s corporate vision and long-term growth strategy.

US.- Payments provider Paysafe has appointed Nicole Carroll as its first chief strategy and innovation officer. Carroll reports to Paysafe CEO, Bruce Lowthers. In her new role, she will develop the company’s corporate vision and long-term growth strategy, and lead its product innovation and capital expenditure programmes.

Carroll has experience the technology, fintech, and payments sectors. Previously, she worked at Experian where she was the chief product officer for the company’s decisions analytics business. She has also served at Visa, where she led their next generation of global software acceptance. She led the digital transformation of discover financial services, launching its first comprehensive API-driven digital product platform. She has also held leadership roles at Citi Group and was chief marketing officer for Transys.

Bruce Lowthers, Paysafe’s CEO, said: “Nicole is a highly talented executive with a flair for understanding both evolving customer needs and the potential of new technologies. She brings a very impressive track record of delivering exciting new innovations for the companies she has previously worked for, and this experience will be invaluable as we continue on our path to transform Paysafe and execute on our long-term growth plan.”

Carroll added: “I believe Paysafe has a lot of potential to re-position itself for long-term growth by building on the work Bruce and his team have started, and fully leveraging its unique payments network and digital assets. I look forward to playing my part on that journey and seeing Paysafe return to its highly innovative and entrepreneurial roots.”