Pavilion Payments names Dan Connors as CEO

Connors brings 30 years of business experience to the role.

US.- Payments provider Pavilion Payments has announced the appointment of Dan Connors as chief executive officer. He also joins the board of directors.

Connors has held senior leadership positions in seven companies, four as CEO. He practiced law in Washington DC for 10 years and served as a military officer at The Pentagon. Most recently, Connors served as CEO of ScentAir, a company specialising in scent marketing and home fragrance.

Connors commented: “I am thrilled to join the Pavilion Payments team full of dedicated and passionate individuals. I am committed to leveraging my experience to deliver industry-leading products and experiences to our customers and patrons.”

In January, Pavilion Payments announced a contribution to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) towards a research initiative aimed at developing tools to foster responsible gambling practices.