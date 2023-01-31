Pascal Gaming’s Integration into Betshop Cashier Client

Pascal Gaming’s integration will add a new experience for players.

Pascal Gaming’s Gravity solution is now available in the Betshop Cashier Client application.

Press release.- Gravity betshop solution is a casino games created by Pascal Gaming for retail business.

The Gravity betshop solution delivers on-demand and compelling games, and now Double Wheel, Non-Stop Roulette, OddBall and Baccarat are available on the land-based platform.

Pascal Gaming’s integration will add a new experience for players who want to choose their preferred land-based games, place bets and win exciting prizes.

The new functionality helps them follow the reports and manage everything from one location, including keeping track of balances and bet tickets.

