Pascal Gaming to make a splash at Peru Gaming Show and SiGMA Americas

Pascal Gaming will showcase at two major gaming events in Latin America.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming is thrilled to announce its participation in two highly anticipated gaming events in Latin America, the Peru Gaming Show and SiGMA Americas. As part of its commitment to the region, Pascal Gaming aims to connect with the thriving iGaming community and showcase its latest products and offerings.

The Peru Gaming Show is set to take place from 14 to 15 June in Lime, Peru. Pascal Gaming will be stationed at stand number 71, where attendees can experience an immersive display of new games, exciting product lines, and the groundbreaking and one-of-a-kind Gravity Retail Solution. The company is particularly excited to unveil its revolutionary Virtual Sport called Momentum, which incorporates provable fairness, an important aspect of the gaming industry.

The Peru Gaming Show is renowned for being one of the largest gatherings of iGaming enthusiasts in the Latin American region, attracting industry professionals, gaming operators, and technology providers from around the world. By participating in this esteemed event, Pascal Gaming aims to strengthen its presence in the LatAm market and establish valuable connections with key stakeholders.

Shortly after the Peru Gaming Show, Pascal Gaming will head to SiGMA Americas, scheduled to take place from 14 to 18 June in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This event serves as a prime platform for industry leaders to network, discuss emerging trends, and showcase their latest innovations. Pascal Gaming is eager to present its cutting-edge solutions at SiGMA Americas, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players across the region.

Latin America has emerged as a strategic priority for Pascal Gaming, with its rapidly growing iGaming market and passionate community of gaming enthusiasts. By participating in the Peru Gaming Show and SiGMA Americas, Pascal Gaming aims to engage with local partners, gain insights into market trends, and further enhance its offerings to cater to the unique needs of the LatAm audience.

Pascal Gaming invites attendees to visit their stand at the Peru Gaming Show (stand number 71) and SiGMA Americas to explore the future of gaming, witness the unveiling of new games and product lines, experience the Gravity Retail Solution, and learn about Momentum – Virtual Sports with provable fairness.

