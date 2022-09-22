Pascal Gaming introduces Odd Ball

Odd Ball promises to generate huge interest in the game and create an engaging playing experience.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming makes a debut with a new crash game, thus increasing its land-based catalogue. The main aim is to cater for not only online but also offline players, giving them a chance to enjoy this soon-to-be-favourite Odd Ball game in retail locations.

Odd Ball is a non-stop game based on football motives, designed to provide players with exciting activities. Here the football player kicks the ball. As the round progresses, the ball continues to fly. The odds start to increase from x1.00 and randomly stop. The longer the ball flies, the higher the odds get. At the end of the round, the odds burst, and the ball flies into the net.

Players can join the game at any time. All crash enthusiasts can now enjoy their beloved online game in a real football environment. With its unique content, new and attractive markets and traditional auto cashout bets, Odd Ball promises to generate huge interest in the game and create an engaging playing experience.

The game is available in betshops, ready to attract all fun lovers with its fair gameplay and thereby become highly profitable for operators, increasing their income and expanding their businesses.

