Pariplay names Irina Roman as head of account management

Roman will assist the company in its global expansion.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has appointed Irina Roman as head of account management as the company looks to continue its international expansion. With a decade of account management and gambling industry experience, Roman most recently served as senior customer success manager for TrueLayer. She has also worked for EveryMatrix, NetEnt, and Enteractive.

Enrico Bradamante, chief commercial officer at Pariplay, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Irina to the Pariplay team, especially as we continue to expand in regulated markets and execute our growth strategy. Irina has a wealth of experience under her belt and brings valuable knowledge and insight to the table. We have every faith that she will directly contribute to bolstering our brand and elevating us to new heights.”

Roman commented: “I’ve been watching Pariplay go from success to success over time, so to join the team and help them grow even bigger is an exciting opportunity. I’m looking forward to strengthening relationships with existing clients, fostering relationships with new ones, and helping to grow Pariplay even further.”

Two weeks ago, Pariplay named Ashley Bloor as director of partnerships. Bloor is involved in different areas of the organisation, working closely with the leadership team to support the growth of the Fusion and Ignite product offerings, managing relationships with global partners and seeking new ones to expand the content offering.

In March, Pariplay appointed Dirk Camilleri as VP of product. Camilleri is responsible for continuing with the rollout of Pariplay’s aggregation platform in key regulated markets worldwide.