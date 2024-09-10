Palms Casino Resort names Stephen Thayer as general manager

The appointment follows the resignation of Cynthia Kiser Murphey in June.

US.- Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas has named Stephen Thayer as its new general manager following the resignation of Cynthia Kiser Murphey in June. Thayer, former general manager of the Strat, will begin on September 16.

SMGHA Chairperson Latisha Prieto said: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen to Palms. His leadership style and professional accomplishments speak volumes about his ability to lead and innovate and his enthusiasm for activating on our tribal values at Palms make him the ideal candidate to guide this wonderful property into the next chapter.”

The casino is located on Flamingo Road near Valley View Boulevard. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians acquired the casino from Red Rock Resorts for $650m.

Suncoast Hotel & Casino opens new sportsbook

Boyd Gaming has opened a new sportsbook at Suncoast Hotel & Casino, in northwest Las Vegas. The sportsbook opening is part of a larger renovation project that Boyd Gaming began at the 23-year-old property in 2023. A new bingo room is planned for 2025.