Cynthia Kiser Murphey steps down as Palms Casino Resort general manager

US.- Palms Casino Resort general manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey has resigned from her position, according the Las Vegas-Review Journal. She said she was leaving to spend more time with her family out of the state but is not retiring.

Kiser Murphey joined the Palms’ leadership team in 2021. Before that, she was an executive at MGM Resorts.

Palms temporarily closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and reopened in April 2022. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians acquired the casino from Red Rock Resorts for $650m, and the Nevada Gaming Commission granted The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) the operating licence for the casino.

