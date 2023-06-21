Paid Social: how operators, partners and platforms can work together to unlock success

The first of the three insight-packed sessions is now live.

Sportradar’s ad:s summit explores how paid social media advertising can drive success for betting and gaming operators, featuring expert insights from industry leaders on unlocking its potential.

Press release.- Sportradar recently brought together leaders from the world’s biggest betting operators, rightsholders and social media platforms at its inaugural ad:s summit, hosting panels of experts to discuss the hottest marketing topics facing the betting and gaming industry today.

The first of the three insight-packed sessions, which covers the importance of paid social media advertising for betting and gaming is now live, find out more below.

Over three billion people now actively engage with social media each month, making paid social media advertising an essential component of the modern sportsbook operator’s acquisition strategy.

However, despite an increase in uptake amongst operators, this relatively new form of marketing remains largely misunderstood and underutilised within the betting and gaming industry.

Sportradar’s Brendan Tinnelly recently sat down with partners from Meta and Snapchat to share some top tips for optimising paid social for betting, as well as dispel some of the misconceptions around acquiring customers via social media.

Alongside panellists, Curreel O’Callaghan from Snap, David Gilbert from Meta, and Sportradar’s EVP Marketing, Adam Azor, Brendan also discusses: