Ortak introduces itself as the latest innovation in the igaming industry

Ortak offers a new investment product to the market.

Press release.- Ortak is an innovative solution that allows casino game creators to freely sell the shares of their games – NFT-slots – in self-determined quantities and prices (IPO). Now, any casino game can have its own collection of NFT-slots available for public sale.

On the other hand, anyone can make their own investment by buying shares, the NFT-slots registered on the Bahamut blockchain, and become a slotholder for that game.

This new solution will soon be available on the Ortak platform, where users can see all the offered products, prices for the shares and available income percentages.

