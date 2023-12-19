Celebrating excellence in iGaming: The 2023 B.F.T.H. Arena Awards, winners and upcoming plans

The event served as a common ground for collaboration and connections among the brightest minds.

This prestigious event, attended by over 500 industry entrepreneurs, recognised outstanding achievements in iGaming across all categories.

Press release.- BetConstruct marked a milestone on December 13th by hosting the B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards during the Harmony Meetup 4.0. This prestigious event, attended by over 500 industry entrepreneurs, recognised outstanding achievements in iGaming across all categories.

The winners in each category were unveiled as follows:

Best Online Casino Game – RubyPlay with its Immortal Ways Mr. First game

RubyPlay with its Immortal Ways Mr. First game Best Game Storytelling – MG Live with its Almighty Mr. First game

MG Live with its Almighty Mr. First game Best Game Design – TokaCity with its FTN Arena game

TokaCity with its FTN Arena game Best Bahamut Game – Blockstars with its Super First game

Blockstars with its Super First game Best FTN Casino Games – Evolution with its FTN Crazy Time game and Fazi with its Mr. First’s Cryptonium

Additionally, 2 entries, RubyPlay’s “Immortal Ways Mr. First” and Pragmatic Play’s “Gates of FTN,” were chosen as B.F.T.H.’s Favourites.

The Awards, gaining enormous traction from over 50 game providers in just a few months, highlighted innovation and creativity in the gaming industry.

The B.F.T.H. Arena Awards boasted an amazing prize pool of 3,333,000 FTN, translating to over EUR 4m at the current exchange rate, all aimed to promote the Awards’ winning games. For this purpose, BetConstruct has partnered with 25 influencers and streamers covering from Latin America to Europe, Africa, and Southern Asia to ensure a truly global outreach for the B.F.T.H. Arena’s 2023 Winners.

Hosting as a platform for the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards, Harmony Meetup 4.0 was a grand event drawing over 500 industry entrepreneurs into a dynamic exchange of ideas on the latest iGaming and Web3 updates. Going beyond the ordinary, the event served as a common ground for collaboration and connections among the brightest minds.

See also: BetCloud by BetConstruct: A game-changing offer for the betting industry

With overwhelmingly positive feedback, BetConstruct aims to make the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards an annual event, showcasing industry innovations and advancing the iGaming sector. The next B.F.T.H. Arena will happen in June’24. With the yet-to-be-unveiled but intriguing Ortakh project, all the information will be shared in January.