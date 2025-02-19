Oregon Super Bowl bets hit new record

Oregon saw close to a 9 per cent increase in the number of unique, active players.

Players placed more than 456,000 bets through the state’s only sportsbook.

US.- People in Oregon placed more than 456,000 bets through the Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings sportsbook for Super Bowl LIX, setting a new record for a single sports event at what is the state’s only sportsbook. Wagers on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs totalled $8.26m, with the average wager coming in at $18.11. Revenue was more than $2.8m.

Oregon saw close to a 9 per cent increase in the number of unique active players from 2024. Last year, Oregon players placed 424,812 bets valued at $7.7m. Players had more than 1,100 prop bets to choose from, such as who would be named MVP, and which team would make the first touchdown.

Kerry Hemphill, Oregon Lottery sports betting products manager, said: “This Super Bowl generated more than $2.8m in revenue for Oregon, the most for a single sports event since we launched sports betting. Prop bets performed strong, and the Eagles’ overwhelming win was unexpected.”

The Oregon Lottery debuted online sports betting in October 2019.

The New Hampshire Lottery has also announced wagering data for Super Bowl LIX. It says that bettors in the state wagered more than $7.5m on the game on February 9. New Jersey casinos and equine racetracks reported bets of $168.7m, a 19 per cent increase over the 2024 Super Bowl, and Pennsylvania’s preliminary figures show $101.5m in wagers on Super Bowl LIX. Nevada sportsbooks generated a record $22.13m win, nearly double the $11.1m win in 2024.

GeoComply data reveals increase in active betting accounts

GeoComply reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in active player accounts across its US online sportsbook customers during Super Bowl weekend. It observed the creation of more than 724,400 new online wagering accounts in regulated states and a peak of 4,300 geolocation transactions per second (TPS) just before half-time and right after the Eagles scored their 3rd TD of the game.

In New Orleans, where the Super Bowl was held on February 9, GeoComply recorded nearly 535,000 geolocation transactions from more than 60,400 active accounts.