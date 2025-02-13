Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports record Super Bowl wagers

Preliminary figures show $101.5m was wagered through retail and online sportsbooks.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has reported that preliminary figures show $101.5m in wagers on Super Bowl LIX through retail and online sportsbooks in the Commonwealth. That’s a 20.4 per cent increase over the previous high in 2023.

There were 18 retail locations and 11 online wagering sites active this year. Of the total bets, 91.2 per cent was wagered through websites.

PGCB stated: “At the same time, patrons overwhelmingly placed winning wagers resulting in negative revenue for the sports wagering operators of $6.5m. The board noted in particular a high percentage of wagers placed on the Philadelphia Eagles to win.”

Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles win 40-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In Nevada, sportsbooks generated a record $22.13m win, nearly double the $11.1m win in 2024 and 12.3 per cent higher than the previous record of $19.7m from Super Bowl XLVIII.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), $151.6m was wagered at Nevada’s 186 sportsbooks. That’s down 20.2 per cent when the Super Bowl was hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024 ($190m).

Meanwhile, geolocation solutions provider GeoComply reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in active player accounts across its US online sportsbook customers during Super Bowl weekend. It observed the creation of more than 724,400 new online wagering accounts in regulated states and a peak of 4,300 geolocation transactions per second (TPS) just before half-time and right after the Eagles scored their 3rd TD of the game. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that Americans would wager a record $1.39bn legally on Super Bowl LIX.