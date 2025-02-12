Nevada sportsbooks see record win on Super Bowl

Sportsbooks took $22.13m on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

US.- Nevada sportsbooks generated a record $22.13m win from bettors from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The result nearly doubles the 2024 edition’s $11.1m and is 12.3 per cent higher than the previous record of $19.7m from Super Bowl XLVIII when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in 2014.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), $151.6m was wagered at Nevada’s 186 sportsbooks. That’s down 20.2 per cent when the Super Bowl was hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024 ($190m).

NGCB chairman Kirk Hendrick said: “Unaudited figures show a new all time record for sportsbook win from the Super Bowl of $22,134,104 was recorded on wagers totalling $151,618,159. This resulted in a hold percentage of 14.6 per cent”.

Meanwhile, geolocation solutions provider GeoComply reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in active player accounts across its US online sportsbook customers during Super Bowl weekend. It observed the creation of more than 724,400 new online wagering accounts in regulated states and a peak of 4,300 geolocation transactions per second (TPS) just before half-time and right after the Eagles scored their 3rd TD of the game. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that Americans would wager a record $1.39bn legally on Super Bowl LIX.