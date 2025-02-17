New Hampshire bettors wagered $7.5m on Super Bowl LIX

The New Hampshire Lottery says prop bets were popular.

US.- The New Hampshire Lottery has announced wagering data for Super Bowl LIX. It says that bettors in the state wagered more than $7.5m on the game on February 9. Of those who wagered on the winner, 89 per cent bet on the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

The New Hampshire Lottery said players also won big on prop bets. Some of the most popular winning props were anytime touchdown bets or for the coin toss to land on tails.

Charlie McIntyre, executive director of New Hampshire Lottery: “Between the standard touchdown, yardage, or MVP and the Swiftie Special betting options, the Super Bowl certainly lived up to its reputation as New Hampshire’s largest sports betting event of the year. Considering each bet supports New Hampshire public education, we at the New Hampshire Lottery are pleased to see $7.5m in wagers on the event. Now, while the NFL season may have come to a close, the NBA and NHL are in full swing and March Madness is right around the corner—there’s always something for everyone!”

Since the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in New Hampshire on December 30, 2019, bettors have wagered more than $3.5bn.

Meanwhile, New Jersey data for Super Bowl LIX from Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey equine racetracks show bets of $168.7m, a 19 per cent increase over the 2024 Super Bowl ($141.6m). In Pennsylvania, preliminary figures show $101.5m in wagers on Super Bowl LIX through retail and online sportsbooks and Nevada sportsbooks generated a record $22.13m win, nearly double the $11.1m win in 2024.

New Hampshire rejects proposal to raise minimum age for sports betting

The New Hampshire House Ways and Means Committee has rejected House Bill 83, which would have raised the legal betting age from 18 to 21. The committee voted 11-7 against the bill, which was deemed “inexpedient to legislate.”

House Bill 83 was sponsored by House members Sallie Fellows (D) and Michael Cahill (D) and supported by senators Ruth Ward (R) and Suzanne Prentiss (D). If it had passed, the bill would likely have entered into effect in 2026. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, the change could have cost the state up to $640,000 in tax revenue.