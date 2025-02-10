GeoComply data reveals increase in active betting accounts for Super Bowl weekend

The geolocation solutions provider has reported an increase in accounts across its online sportsbook customers.

US.- Geolocation solutions provider GeoComply has reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in active player accounts across its online sportsbook customers during Super Bowl weekend. It observed the creation of more than 724,400 new online wagering accounts in regulated states and a peak of 4,300 geolocation transactions per second (TPS) just before half-time and right after the Eagles scored their 3rd TD of the game.

In New Orleans, where the Super Bowl was held on February 9, GeoComply recorded nearly 535,000 geolocation transactions from more than 60,400 active accounts. Compared to a week ago, Super Bowl weekend transactions were up 150 per cent and users increased by 220 per cent. The data is based on aggregated data generated from US sportsbook customers in regulated states minus Florida and does not represent the entire US market.

The provider said: “In states where regulators have taken action against illegal offshore sportsbooks, leading some operators to stop accepting customers, GeoComply observed that the growth rate of active accounts among its sportsbook customers was, on average, twice as high as in states that have not taken similar enforcement measures. This highlights the impact of these efforts to help convert bettors to the regulated market.” Since the last Super Bowl, 14 states have issued cease and desist orders to at least one illegal sportsbook.

Anna Sainsbury, CEO and co-founder of GeoComply, said: “When states take enforcement action, we see a correlation with increased engagement on our customer’s platforms. More fans are choosing legal sportsbooks, driven by stronger consumer protections and enhanced user experiences. This means even greater tax revenues to support local communities and promote responsible growth while reducing reliance on illegal sportsbooks.

“GeoComply’s unwavering commitment to reliability and scalability means that during big moments like the Super Bowl, our customers can trust us to support them fully. We’re proud to power the infrastructure that allows millions of fans to participate in one of the most important sporting events of the year, and we’ll continue innovating to meet the ever-growing demands of this dynamic market.”