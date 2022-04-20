OpenBet names Stewart Groumoutis as vice president of commercial for Canada

Groumoutis’ appointment follows the opening of Ontario’s igaming market on April 4.

Canada.- Sports betting solutions provider OpenBet has appointed Stewart Groumoutis as its new vice president of commercial for Canada. In his new role, Groumoutis will help the company find new commercial opportunities as the business expands in Canada.

Groumoutis spent 10 years with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), most recently as director of egaming. Prior to this, he was senior manager for ecasino and platform operations. He also worked as manager for casino products and player development.

Before joining the BCLC, he served as senior operations manager for Morris Mohawk Gaming Group and senior operations manager for Fiver Media.

Groumoutis’ appointment follows the launch of Ontario’s igaming market on April 4. In Canada, OpenBet works with regional operators the BCLC, Atlantic Lottery, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Loto-Québec.

OpenBet chief commercial officer, Cathryn Lai, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Stewart to the team. He understands the culture and best practices of OpenBet, which is hugely beneficial as we look to power more sportsbooks with our unrivalled technology, content and services across North America, including Canada.

“Over the coming months, we anticipate increased commercial activity as demand for our products and services continues to grow. With the addition of Stewart, we are building an ultra-strong team full of passionate individuals that will see OpenBet maintain its position as a world leader within sports betting entertainment.”

Stewart Groumoutis commented: “During my time with BCLC, I was exceedingly impressed by OpenBet’s ability to maximise operational value delivery, while also maintaining a strong focus on the future and innovation in the industry.

“As a former operator, I understand the challenges new and existing operators face, and want to ensure that we can remain an instrumental partner in achieving and maintaining success”.

“North America is in the planning or early stages of growth in most States and Provinces, and operators are looking for not just vendors but real partners to help them succeed. This has always been a strength of OpenBet’s approach, and I believe it will be one of the main reasons for our continued growth.”

