Casino Arizona becomes Arizona Diamondbacks’ official casino partner

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s venue has announced a deal with the baseball team.

US.- Casino Arizona, owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), has reached a partnership deal with the baseball team Arizona Diamondbacks. The casino and its sister property, Talking Stick Resort, have been named official casino and resort partners for the team.

As part of the deal, Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort’s logos will be featured on signage throughout the Diamondbacks’ ballpark, including unique field insignias in front of the home and visiting dugouts. It will also include exclusive VIP experiences for casino guests.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will inaugurate a VIP lounge behind the visiting dugout for Casino Arizona visitors.

Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, said: “We are always looking for like-minded organizations with which to align our Enterprise. Over the course of our long relationship with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they have demonstrated a true commitment to their fans and the greater community.

“We are excited for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort to grow with a partner who shares our values.”

D-backs President & CEO, Derrick Hall, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort to our family. The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has long been a valued partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and I look forward to growing our relationship with Casino Arizona, creating memorable experiences for their guests at Chase Field, and impacting members of their community.”

For decades, the D-backs and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation have been committed to investing in and supporting the Arizona Native American Community with over $3m in charitable contributions to the community in nearly half a century.

Arizona sports betting handle drops to $491.7m in February

Arizona’s sports betting handle hit $491.7m in February, down 13 per cent from January’s record of $563.7m. Despite the decrease, it was still the third-highest monthly handle since sports betting launched in the state in September 2021.

Bettors placed $17.6m in wagers per day over the 28 days of February, down slightly on $18.2m per day in January. Sportsbooks won $25.6m in gross revenue, down 39 per cent from $41.9m in January. With $17.6m in promotional deductions, the state taxed $6.9m in adjusted receipts. That yielded $670,686 in privilege fees for the state.

