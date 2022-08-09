Ontario’s Casino Ajax and Pickering Casino workers reach four-year deal

Unionised workers have ratified an agreement after a strike that lasted two weeks.

Canada.- Unionised workers at Casino Ajax and Pickering Casino Resort in Ontario have ratified a four-year agreement bringing a two-week-long strike to an end. Unifor Local 1090 said that 92.8 per cent of workers had approved a tentative agreement with the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.

Approximately 800 workers from Casino Ajax and the Pickering Casino Resort went on strike on July 22. Both venues remained open but live table games at the Pickering Casino Resort were closed during the action.

The union said that the new deal includes “significant wage increases” averaging at 17 per cent. Some workers will receive a rise of more than 25 per cent. The agreement also includes a full-time/part-time ratio that it’s estimated will create between 120 and 150 new full-time jobs. The union has established a new paid time-off program with up to 32 hours of new paid time off.

President of Local 1090 Corey Dalton said: “These were tough negotiations and we were able to get to a tentative agreement because members took a principled stand for better working conditions. Gaming sector workers deserve fairness during these uncertain economic times.”

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation added: “We want to thank all our team members and guests for their patience throughout this process, and we look forward to welcoming them back and ramping up operations as quickly as possible.”

Unifor represents gaming workers at Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, Casino Ajax, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, and Shorelines Casino Peterborough.