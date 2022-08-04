Great Canadian Gaming Corporation rebrands as Great Canadian Entertainment

The company’s renovation includes a new corporate website and a new loyalty rewards programme.

Canada.- Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has rebranded as Great Canadian Entertainment, reflecting its aim to set a new industry standard for gaming entertainment in Canada. It has a new corporate website, greatcanadian.com and a new loyalty rewards programme, Great Canadian Rewards.

Great Canadian Rewards will allow members to earn and redeem loyalty rewards at any of Great Canadian’s 12 destinations in Ontario. Members will be able to earn and view rewards and view balances, and offers online. The programme will also include new benefits and premium choice partners.

The move comes as the company continues to make investments across the province, including Casino Woodbine, coming in 2023, and the opening of Pickering Casino Resort, located in Durham Region, in 2021.

Tony Rodio, chief executive officer of Great Canadian, said: “Our new rewards program and brand launch reflect our number one priority to offer a first-class gaming and entertainment experience for our guests.”

“We’re extremely proud of our new offerings and what is about to come. Our new brand and new rewards program reflect our clear vision for the company’s future. We want to give our guests a sought-after destination and entertainment experience that ups the ante for the gaming industry in Canada.”

Matt Anfinson, chief operating officer of Great Canadian, added: “Diversifying our amenities, by way of additional hotels, entertainment venues, and more food and beverage offerings, elevates the guest experience while making a significant, positive economic impact in the communities where we operate. We’re very excited about our new corporate strategy and the investments we have in progress, and those to come.”

EveryMatrix secures market entry in Ontario

EveryMatrix has secured market entry with an licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). It will distribute its own proprietary content and in-house developed technology within sportsbooks and casinos, including games from Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios, to operators looking to launch in this promising market.