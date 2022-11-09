Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation names John Tavares as ambassador

The captain of the NHL team Toronto Maple Leafs is the first major sports league athlete to sign a partnership with OLG.

Canada.- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced that John Tavares, captain of the NHL team Toronto Maple Leafs, has been named an ambassador for its PROLINE brand. Tavares is the first major sports league athlete to sign a partnership with OLG. He will engage fans at public appearances and on social media.

Dave Pridmore, OLG’s chief gaming officer, said: “As a lifelong sports fan, bringing on someone of John Tavares’ calibre is very exciting. Having John as our PROLINE brand ambassador is a great fit given his deep connection to Ontario and his leadership on and off the ice.

“John was born and raised in the province, captains the legendary Maple Leafs and started his own foundation to give back. OLG’s social purpose is also to give back, as 100% of OLG’s profits are reinvested in the province to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.”

John Tavares commented: “If you grew up in Ontario and are a sports fan like me, then you know that OLG’s PROLINE products are synonymous with responsible sports betting and gaming entertainment. I am thrilled to be the brand ambassador for OLG and PROLINE because of its long-standing connection to sports in Ontario – I am sure I have played in arenas built in part with funds from OLG – and its overall commitment to reinvesting in the province, which benefits all Ontarians.”

In March, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced a multi-year deal with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), its first sports betting partnership in Canada. The OLG also signed a five-year deal to become the first official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Ontario and Canada.

OLG announces new self-exclusion programme

The OLG is continuing to expand its responsible gambling programme, PlaySmart, with the launch of My PlayBreak. The rebranded self-exclusion program offers customers more flexibility and choice, whether they want to take a break from play at an Ontario casino, Charitable Gaming Centre or online on OLG.ca.

My PlayBreak offers several new features, including defined, renewable term lengths from three to five years and optional check-in calls from Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) staff to allow for more timely and effective referrals to treatment and support services.