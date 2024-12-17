iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton puts back retirement date

Otton has agreed to remain in the position for a little longer.

Canada.- iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton has agreed to delay her retirement and remain in the position until March 31, 2025 rather than leave at the end of this year. The regulator said Otton made the decision to help with the transition as the search for a successor continues.

“Martha’s continuation in this role will ensure the agency’s steady leadership of Ontario’s competitive igaming market”, iGaming Ontario stated.

Otton was appointed to lead the entity which became iGaming Ontario in February 2021 as part of the province’s introduction of a competitive regulated igaming market. She announced her retirement in August.

iGaming Ontario’s market performance report for the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year shows that licensed operators took wagers totalling CA$18.7bn ($13.45bn), a 1.6 per cent increase over the previous quarter and a 31.7 per cent increase over Q2 of 2023.

Gaming revenue was CA$738m ($530.72m), a 35.4 per cent increase over Q2 of last year. There were 51 operators with 83 gaming websites. More than 1.32 million player accounts were active, and the average monthly spend per active player account was CA$308 ($221.45). Casino games, including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo, accounted for CA$16bn ($11.5bn) of wagers and CA$553m ($397.56m) of revenue.