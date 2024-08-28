Michigan regulator issues cease-and-desist letter to OC Media Holdings

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the company advertised unlicensed online lotteries.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued a cease-and-desist letter to OC Media Holdings, operating as One Country Give. The regulator said the company, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was running sweepstakes on its website and social media platforms.

The agency investigated One Country’s activities after it received a tip about the company’s operations and business model being accessible to Michigan residents. One Country has 14 days from receipt of the letter to take steps to prevent Michigan residents from gambling on their websites and social media platforms.

See also: Michigan Gaming Control Board renews licences for three Detroit casinos

The MGCB said One Country’s practice of offering online lotteries and/or raffles directly tied to the price of its merchandise and services to paying customers without a proper gambling licence violates the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act, and the Michigan Penal Code. The American Gaming Association recently called on regulators to take action against sweepstakes operators.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board will not, and does not, tolerate activities that circumvent our laws and threaten the integrity of the highly regulated gaming industry in Michigan. We are committed to upholding state law to ensure a fair and honest gaming environment for all Michigan citizens, and we will keep issuing cease-and-desist letters and taking appropriate legal actions to halt illegal gaming in the state of Michigan.”