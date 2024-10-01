Online gaming: Fanatics Casino expands in Michigan and Pennsylvania with White Hat Studios

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has integrated White Hat Studios’ games into its online casino.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has integrated a range of White Hat Studios’ games into its online Fanatics Casino in Michigan and Pennsylvania. White Hat Studios, the content division of igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming, will offer Fanatics Casino players access to slots, including The Goonies: Hey You Guys!, and Ted Cash Lock.

Conor Grant, vice president of Gaming at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “White Hat Studios’ diverse content portfolio brings a compelling mix of branded and original content that will resonate well with our players. The addition of these titles strengthens our casino offering, and we’re excited to introduce them to our growing community of players.”

Daniel Lechner, SVP of sales and marketing at White Hat Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to integrate our diverse range of branded titles into Fanatics Casino, marking a fantastic opportunity for players in key states to experience the quality and entertainment value that White Hat Studios’ games are known for. We’re confident that players will love the fresh content and engaging gameplay we will add to the platform.”

In August, Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched its sportsbook in Louisiana. The firm launched in the state in partnership with Boomtown Casino & Hotel. The sportsbook is now available in 22 US states after acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet. The firm began acquiring PointsBet’s businesses in August 2023.

Igaming and sports betting in Michigan: revenue reaches $224.02m in August

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $224.02m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in August. That’s a rise of 1.4 per cent compared to July. Igaming gross receipts totaled $196.66m and sports betting $27.36m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts were $193.2m: $176.9m from igaming and $16.3m from internet sports betting. The online sports betting handle was $280.1m, up 11.9 per cent from July. Operators reported submitting $37.77m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.39m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.