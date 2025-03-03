One week to go until Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

Regulating the Game Sydney 2025 will take place from March 10 to 13 at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour.

Press release.- The countdown is almost over—only seven days remain until Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney, where the global gambling regulation community will gather for a transformative week of insights, collaboration, and innovation.

From March 10 to 13, industry leaders, regulators, and experts from around the world will converge at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour for an action-packed conference designed to challenge perspectives, build capability, and shape the future of gambling regulation.

World-class speakers driving industry innovation

This year’s conference will feature an outstanding lineup of industry stewards and global thought leaders, including:

David Tsai , CEO of Crown Resorts, bringing insights into integrated resort operations and balancing entertainment with responsible gambling.

Barni Evans, CEO of Sportsbet and APAC Flutter International, sharing his perspective and insight about the sector, regulatory challenges, and the evolving nature of sports wagering.

Michael Phelan APM , strategic advisor at Kroll and former CEO of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, discussing the balance between regulation, commercial viability, and criminal risk in gambling markets.

Alison Taylor , clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business, offering an expert perspective on ethical leadership and regulatory culture in turbulent industries.

, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business, offering an expert perspective on ethical leadership and regulatory culture in turbulent industries. Jamieson O’Reilly, CEO of Dvuln, unveiling real-world hacking threats and cybersecurity risks in online betting and wagering platforms.

Dr. Bo Bernhard, vice president of Economic Development at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who will offer a fascinating look into The Fun Economy—the intersection of tourism, sport, and entertainment, and how these sectors shape gambling policy and regulation.

This stellar group of speakers, alongside many other global regulators, industry pioneers, and compliance experts, ensures that Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney will provide unparalleled insights into regulation, policy, compliance, and industry innovation.

A global hub for thought leadership

Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney will deliver an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and masterclasses, addressing critical regulatory challenges, industry risks, and emerging opportunities. This year’s program will explore:

Sector leadership and policy innovation – Navigating evolving frameworks and regulatory priorities

– Navigating evolving frameworks and regulatory priorities AML/CTF and financial crime prevention – Insights from top enforcement and compliance experts

Cybersecurity and AI in compliance – Tackling emerging threats in online gambling

– Tackling emerging threats in online gambling Industry trust and responsible gambling – Examining public sentiment and regulatory responses

– Examining public sentiment and regulatory responses The intersection of gambling, entertainment, and tourism – How industry transformation is shaping consumer experiences

With a diverse delegation from across the globe, including representatives from Denmark, Japan, the USA, Canada, Singapore, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and more, the conference will be a powerhouse of international expertise and collaboration.

Final call – Secure your place today!

The organisers said: “Seats are filling fast, and time is running out! If you haven’t already secured your registration, now is the time. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to gain cutting-edge insights, engage with global regulators and industry leaders, and forge strategic connections that will drive the future of gambling regulation.”